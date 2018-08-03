Ballot papers for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, demand 17 parties

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many political parties, including BJP ally Shiv Sena, are soon expected to approach the Election Commission demanding that the 2019 Lok Sabha election be held using paper ballot instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS).

According to sources, leaders of 17 political parties including Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, CPI, CPI (M), TDP, BSP, SP, AAP, YSRCP, NCP and JD(S) among others are in touch on the issue.

“This is a matter on which all opposition parties have agreed. We are planning to meet next week. We plan to go to EC and demand that the Lok Sabha election on ballot papers,” said TMC leader Derek O’Brien

He further said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her Delhi visit also discussed the matter with leaders of other political parties and it was agreed upon to take it up jointly.

“Almost all parties are on the same platform on the issue of paper ballot and we will b e approaching EC soon after the monsoon session gets over,” said a leader of the Opposition party.

The parties are working together to get a draft ready and approved by their top leadership before being submitted to the EC. The opposition parties have from time to time raised the issue possibility of tempering of EVMS and demanded use of paper ballot system. The matter has made it to the doorsteps of the EC in the past but it has maintained any possibility of tampering.

The Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the EC to have EVMs with paper trail so that votes can be collected both electronically and on paper. The EC has said that VVPAT will be used in 2019 elections.