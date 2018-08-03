Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape: CBI collects documents from state officials

As many as 34 minor girls were sexually assaulted in Balika Grih, a short-stay girls' shelter home run by the NGO in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Published: 03rd August 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The CBI, which has taken over investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, said on Thursday that it has collected several documents from the Bihar's Social Welfare Department related to the NGO of main accused Brajesh Thakur.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said in Delhi that the agency officials collected several documents pertaining to the NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti from the Social Welfare Department headquarters in Patna.

According to the official, the agency is probing how the NGO run by Thakur got his company registered and whether they misused the funds allotted by the state government.

The CBI team also met the Director of Social Welfare Department. The official said that the CBI will analyse the documents collected from the department.

On Wednesday, the CBI officials had met state's Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Atul Prasad in connection with the case and also collected documents from him.

Thakur is currently lodged in jail after his arrest in the case.

The shelter home has been sealed after the crime surfaced following a social audit by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

