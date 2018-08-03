Home Nation

BJP using NRC to polarise people: NCP

The NCP today attacked the BJP over the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the ruling party was exploiting the issue to polarise people.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP today attacked the BJP over the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying the ruling party was exploiting the issue to polarise people.

Maharashtra NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also claimed that data shows that the previous UPA government was more sincere in taking action against those living illegally in India.

The Manmohan Singh government deported around 5,500 foreigners who were living in India without valid documents, whereas the present government has deported less than 1,000 foreign nationals in the last four years, he said.

"Has the Modi government identified how many people are living in India in this way (illegally)? Has the Centre raised the issue before the concerned countries? The government should come out with a clarification," Malik said.

"The BJP is trying to polarise people on religious lines to gain votes in elections," the NCP leader said.

While police regularly take action against those living illegally in the country, parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena raise the issue only when polls are around, he said.

The publication of draft NRC in Assam has triggered a political firestorm over exclusion of over 40 lakh residents of the north-eastern state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam NRC draft NRC NCP Nawab Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release