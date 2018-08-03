Boy sodomised by students in Ajmer school

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident in one of the country’s most famous boarding schools in Ajmer, five class XII and XI students allegedly sodomised a student who had recently taken admission to class XI.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station against all the five accused under the POCSO Act and under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural offenses), after a joint complaint was filed by the school’s managing committee and the parents of the victim.

According to the FIR, the accused entered the victim’s room on July 10 and took him to the hostel bathroom where they sexually abused him.Ajmer DSP Preeti Choudhary said, “We are investigating the matter further and at this moment we can’t reveal anything on the issue.”

Police sources said that five boys sodomised the student repeatedly and even forced him to consume drugs, liquor and non-vegetarian food.

On July 25, the boy was victimized again and fled from school on July 27. However, instead of going home to his parents, he went to the house of one of his relatives in Madhya Pradesh as he was worried about how his parents might react to the incident.

However, when the victim’s family got to know the truth, they decided to file an official complaint and reached Ajmer where his father forwarded an official complaint to the school authorities and got an FIR registered.

The parents have alleged that initially the school staff didn’t take any action when their son complained against the boys and as a result of their apathy the traumatized child ran away from school. After this, the school authorities approached the police about the missing student.