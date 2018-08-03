Flood-hit population doubles overnight; toll at 41 in Assam

By UNI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened with number of affected population increasing by double overnight to cross one lakh and three casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of affected districts in the state has gone up to eight, an official flood bulletin said here this evening.

Five major rivers were in spate in the state, including the Brahmaputra at Nematighat and Dhansiri in two places in Golaghat.

Golaghat district has been the worst hit, where 54,135 people have been affected as water level of Dhansiri and other rivers flowing through the district increased overnight, fed with waters released from a NEEPCO power plant in the upper parts of Nagaland.

The NH 37 running through the district has been overtopped at multiple places and a bridge partially washed away, forcing the district administration to suspend movement of heavy vehicles through the damaged parts.

Alternative routes have been opened for vehicular movement through the district.

The total population affected has increased to 1,05,782, with the figure increasing by double since yesterday.

Three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total death toll in this year's floods to 41.

More than 20,000 people were sheltered in 68 relief camps in the state.

The NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.