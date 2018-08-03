Home Nation

Flood-hit population doubles overnight; toll at 41 in Assam

The number of affected districts in the state has gone up to eight, an official flood bulletin said here this evening.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Floods

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By UNI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened with number of affected population increasing by double overnight to cross one lakh and three casualties reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of affected districts in the state has gone up to eight, an official flood bulletin said here this evening.

Five major rivers were in spate in the state, including the Brahmaputra at Nematighat and Dhansiri in two places in Golaghat.

Golaghat district has been the worst hit, where 54,135 people have been affected as water level of Dhansiri and other rivers flowing through the district increased overnight, fed with waters released from a NEEPCO power plant in the upper parts of Nagaland.

The NH 37 running through the district has been overtopped at multiple places and a bridge partially washed away, forcing the district administration to suspend movement of heavy vehicles through the damaged parts.

Alternative routes have been opened for vehicular movement through the district.

The total population affected has increased to 1,05,782, with the figure increasing by double since yesterday.

Three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking total death toll in this year's floods to 41.

More than 20,000 people were sheltered in 68 relief camps in the state.

The NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release