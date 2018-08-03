Home Nation

Haryana man held for sending nude pictures to over 200 women on Facebook

Many women accepted the accused Facebook request on the false belief that those accounts belonged to a girl.

Published: 03rd August 2018

Facebook

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A man from Haryana was arrested for harassing over 200 women by sending them nude pictures after creating their fake accounts on social networking site Facebook, police said on Thursday.

Police said Vijay is a resident of Gurugram and was arrested on Tuesday from his residence.

"During investigation, it was found that Vijay would create many fake facebook accounts of girls and send them 'friend requests'. He befriended many women and later obtained their photos from their profiles without their consent," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anyesh Roy said.

Police said Vijay worked at IGIA as a helper. He later made various fake accounts of girls and men on Facebook. Many women accepted his request on the false belief that those accounts belonged to a girl," Roy said.

He later stole their photos and sent them a friend request from his account. "When a victim accepted his 'friend request', he would send her vulgar messages. If a woman resisted, he would send a morphed nude picture of hers. He also sent the nudes pics to their friends," Roy said.

"He harassed and threatened them if they did not respond to his vulgar chats," the officer said, adding he admitted he was in touch with more than 200 girls and was harassing them.

"A Delhi-based woman had complained to Delhi Police's Cyber Cell last year," The DCP said, adding the investigation was under way.

