Haryana to implement 7th pay commission​ scale in universities, colleges

Teaching and non-teaching staff working on 2,853 posts in various universities and colleges in the state would be benefited.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government today approved the pay scale recommendations to the teaching and non-teaching staff of government universities, government colleges and government aided colleges with effect from January 1, 2016 as per the 7th pay commission.

The move will put an additional burden of Rs 230.6 crore annually on the state exchequer, said state finance minister Abhimanyu in an official release here.

With this decision, teaching and non-teaching staff working on 2,853 posts in various universities and colleges in the state would be benefited, he said.

Assistant professors of universities and colleges would get Rs 57,700 to 79,800 whereas associate professors would get Rs 1,31,400 and professors would get Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 1,82,200, he added.

Similarly, assistant librarian of universities and colleges would get Rs 57,700 to Rs 68,900 and deputy librarian would get Rs 79,800 to Rs 1,31,400 and librarian would get Rs 1,44,200.

The minister said that while, lecturers, physical education in universities and colleges and assistant director of sports department would get Rs 57,700 to Rs 68,900, the deputy director would get Rs 79,800 to Rs 1,31,400 and director would get Rs 1,44,200.

The registrar and controller of examination would get Rs 1,44,200, sub registrar and sub controller of examination would get Rs 79,800 and assistant registrar and assistant controller of examination would get Rs 56,100.

Furthermore, the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor would also get pay scale as per the 7th pay commission, he added.

