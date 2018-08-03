Highest 168 cases of drug seizure reported in 2017 in Goa

By UNI

PANAJI: As many as 168 cases of drugs seizure was reported in the year 2017 as compared to 60 in 2016 and 61 in 2015 in Goa, according to a writen reply tabled by State Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In 2015, 61 cases of drug seizure were detected (33 by police stations and 28 by anti-narcotic cell), in 2016, 60 cases were detected (36 by police stations and 24 by anti-narcotic cell, in 2017, highest 168 cases were detected (139 by police stations and 29 anti-narcotic cell) and in 2018, till Jun 30, 106 cases were detected (94 by police stations and 12 by anti-narcotic cell, the reply said.

Mr Parrikar, who also holds home portfolio, said intelligence was being collected and sources were being developed to find out persons indulging in drug activities and on receipt of specific input, legal action against the violators would be taken under the appropriate provision of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.