Jet Airways flight overshoots runway in Riyadh, no casualties

By IANS

MUMBAI: A Jet Airways Riyadh-Mumbai flight overshot the runway while trying to take off on Friday, an official said here.

The incident affected flight 9W523 with 142 passenger and seven crew members. There were no casualties or injuries.

All aboard the Boeing B737-800 aircraft of the private carrier were safely evacuated and accommodated inside the terminal building.

The airline is working out alternate travel arrangements for the passengers from Riyadh.

Jet Airways has reported the matter to the India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation and is fully cooperating with all concerned authorities.

It added that the airline's operations across the network, including its other services from and to Riyadh, remain unaffected.