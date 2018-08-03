Lok Sabha adjourned after ruckus by AITC MPs on detention of party leaders in Assam

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly for about 10 minutes on Friday after Trinamool Congress MPs created pandemonium protesting the alleged detention of their party colleagues at Silchar airport in Assam.

As soon as the House assembled to begin day's proceedings during Question Hour, Trinamool members, including Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Prasun Banerjee and others rushed to the well raising anti-government slogans.

Mr Roy tried to make his point stating that lawmakers, including three of them from the House of the People Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Arpita Ghosh and Ratna De Nag, were detained at the Silchar airport in Assam on Thursday where they have been deputed by the party to make on the spot study on the fallout of publication of the draft NRC list.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would allow the members to raise it during Zero Hour, but the Trinamool MPs were unrelenting and rushed to the well-raising slogans.

TDP MPs including Jayadev Gala and Ashok Gajapti Raju also rushed to the well-carrying placards demanding Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh.

While the Speaker allowed taking up of listed questions pertaining to the Ministries of Environment, Health and Corporate Affairs amid slogan shouting, at 1140 hrs, Ms Mahajan adjourned the House for about 10 minutes.