Maharashtra: Five Naxals surrender before cops in Gadchiroli

By PTI

NAGPUR: Five Naxals, carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said today.

A police official said that since January this year, a total of 40 Naxals had surrendered to the police.

He identified those who surrendered on Wednesday as Sainath alias Sattu Chakku Podadi (26), Dina alias Sanni Manglu Pungati (20), Sushila alias Madni Lakshman Talandi (28), Rajesh alias Raju Yakub Kujur(36) and Mangesh alias Vijay Baju Gawde(32).

"Sainath was involved in six encounters with the police and had two murder charges against his name. His wife Dina was a gatta dalam member. Both had a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads," the official said.

He added that Sushila was involved in ten firefights with the police and seven murders and carried a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head.

"Rajesh and Mangesh had rewards of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on their heads and were involved in over nine murders," the official informed.

 

