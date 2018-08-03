Home Nation

MHA has not exercised its power to shut telecom services under 2017 rules: Government

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Centre and States are authorised to temporarily possess or suspend telecom services in case of public emergency.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose for mobile tower.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not exercised its power under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017 till date, Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"MHA has informed that it has not exercised its power under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 till date," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in the House.

He said Centre and States are authorised to temporarily possess or suspend telecom services in case of public emergency.

"The Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 empowers Central and State Government, on occurrence of public emergency or in the interest of public safety, to take temporary possession of licensed telegraphs and to order interception or detention or non-transmission of messages," he said.

He was replying to a question on suspension of internet services in the country.

He said to streamline the process of temporary suspension of telecom services, the Department of Telecom (DoT) notified Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules on August 7, 2017.

Under the rules, directions for temporary suspension of telecom services, including internet services in an area, can either be issued by the union home secretary or the state home secretary, as the case may be, due to public emergency, or in the interest of public safety.

The directions are then looked into by the Review Committee constituted in the Central or State government under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary or chief secretary within five working days on case to case basis.

He added that records related to temporary suspensions of telecom services by state governments are not maintained by DoT.

The minister said inter-ministerial consultations were held with MHA, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog before finalising these rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
telecom Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emerge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release