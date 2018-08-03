Home Nation

Mizoram's first medical college to make entry soon

According to the director, the medical college will open its door with three departments - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry in the first year.

By UNI

AIZAWAL: The MIMER, Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research Centre (MIMER), is all set to be inaugurated and start its first batch, batch of classes from August 13, 2018, MIMER Director Dr. Lallukhum Fimate said.

Mizoram Institute of Medical Education & Research is the first medical college in Mizoram.

It was established by the Government of Mizoram at State Referral Hospital, Falkawn, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals' with a project cost of Rs.189 lakhs and funding pattern 90:10.

Permission to start MBBS courses was given on the 22nd May, 2018 by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on the recommendation of the Medical Council of India.

Official sources have said that MIMER will be inaugurated on August 7 at Falkawn village about 16 km south of Aizawl by the chief minister of Mizoram Lal Thanhawla., officials said on Sunday.

He said that the medical college would have initial intake of 100 seats out of which 70 per cent is reserved for the state, 15 per cent for central pool quota and another 15 per cent for Non-Resident Indian (NRI).

Of the 70 seats state quota, 62 seats have been filled and 8 students have been admitted from the NRI quota, while central pool quota is yet to be filled, he said, adding that the thirty remaining seats would be filled as soon as the pending quota court case at the Centre was cleared.

Officials of MIMER said that the medical college at present has 74 teaching faculties including 3 professors, 4 associate professors, 28 assistant professors, 8 senior resident doctors, 17 junior resident doctors and 14 demonstrators, which means that it has met 75% requirement of teaching staffs.

As per norms of Letter of Permission, the state government was granted to make recruitment of 409 staffs including, 104 teaching staffs, 33 administrative staffs, 44 technical staffs, 54 ancillary staffs, and 174 nursing staffs for the establishment of the medical college.

The director of MIMER also said that requisite infrastructures have been laid for the smooth functioning of the premier Mizoram medical college, a library which housed 1700 books has already put into place, Dr Fimate added.

Officials also said that the state government would have to incur an expenditure of Rs 40-50 crore annually for running the medical college.

As for students, day scholars will have to spend Rs 80,550 and hostellers will need to spend 98,250 in a year for studying in the medical college.

