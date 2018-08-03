Home Nation

Modi government gave clean chit to Mehul Choksi, alleges Rahul Gandhi

The CBI is probing the Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud allegedly committed by Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi.

Published: 03rd August 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government gave a clean chit to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi and enabled him to obtain Antiguan citizenship.

"In today's big news: India gave Mehul "Bhai" Choksi, Mr 56s 'suit-boot' BFF, a clean chit in Nov 2017, enabling him to obtain Antiguan citizenship. This "Bhai" looted PNB of 13,000 Cr., before scooting from India," said Gandhi on Twitter.

"Here's a little video of Mr 56 with Mehul "Bhai" (quiet smiley)," he added attaching a video where Modi is seen praising Choksi.

The extradition request for fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who has secured an Antiguan passport and is living there, will soon be sent to the Caribbean country, the CBI said on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud allegedly committed by the jeweller and his nephew Nirav Modi. It said its letter to get Choksi deported has been forwarded to the External Affairs Ministry.

The CBI sent on Monday the letter to the Union Home Ministry which in turn forwarded it to the External Affairs Ministry, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Congress Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta