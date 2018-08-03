NRC process conducted in fair, transparent manner; everyone will get chance to appeal: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Describing the process for preparation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam as ''fair'' and ''transparent'', Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said everyone will get chance to appeal against their non-inclusion in the list.

Replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue, the Home Minister said no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation and condemned attempts to create an atmosphere of fear.

''The process of preparation of the NRC had been carried out in a fair and transparent manner. The whole procedure of #NRCAssam was undertaken under supervision of Supreme Court,'' he said.

The Home Minister said this was only a draft and not the final list and everyone would get a chance to appeal.

''I would like to repeat that its a draft and not final, everyone will get chance to appeal,'' the Home Minister said.