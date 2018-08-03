Home Nation

NRC: Team detained, Mamata Banerjee decries ‘super emergency’

Reacting to the alleged manhandling of six Trinamool Congress MPs, one MLA and one minister at Silchar aiport in Assam, Mamata Banerjee said a there was a “super emergency” in the country”

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Reacting to the alleged manhandling of six Trinamool Congress MPs, one MLA and one minister at Silchar aiport in Assam, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said a there was a “super emergency” in the country” and claimed it was the “beginning of the end for the BJP”.

“Super-emergency has been clamped across the country. They tried to confine our leaders at the airport so that the people of Assam could not express their woes to them. They are even controlling the Assam media and disseminating false information to them. This is the beginning of the end for the BJP. They are frustrated and politically tense and depressed. Their use of muscle power shows that,” after returning from Delhi Mamata said the incident was borne out of political vendetta.

READ  FULL REPORT: NRC issue: TMC MPs, MLAs 'roughed up', detained at Assam airport; Mamata Banerjee claims even women members were 'manhandled'

“The TMC delegation went to meet the victims of NRC, but they were stopped at the airport and manhandled. If there is peace in Assam why is Section 144 CrPC clamped there? Why were these eight people (TMC leaders) rounded up? ...This shows their desperation and nervousness. The BJP government is exposed,” she said.

Reacting to state BJP’s demands for implementation of NRC in West Bengal, the CM said: “Who are they and what importance do they have in Bengal? A few hooligans who loot and spread riots. They don’t have any political base and they want NRC in Bengal.”

Breach of privilege, claims TMC in Lok Sabha

The Trinamool Congress submitted breach of privilege notice against Assam Police after its MPs were stopped at Silchar airport and some of them were allegedly manhandled. M Thambi Durai, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, assured agitated TMC members that Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would look into the matter.

