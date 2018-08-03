Opposition upset at Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denying time to speak

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unhappy with the way the Rajya Sabha proceedings are conducted by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, the Opposition is planning to write to him.

“There have been talks to inform the Chairman that the Opposition parties feel they are not being given enough time to speak and raise important issues,” said a leader.

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 11 HIGHLIGHTS: 123rd Constitutional Amendment Bill passed without opposition in Lok Sabha

Another leader said the MPs from Assam wanted to raise the NRC issue, but were not allowed to speak. The Opposition is angry at not being allowed to raise issues like lynchings, NRC, Rafale deal and plight of farmers etc..

Majority of short duration and calling attention discussions were initiated by the BJP. “The issues raised are the ones sought by ruling party members. The House is being adjourned as per the Chairman’s “whims and fancies”, Opposition leaders alleged.