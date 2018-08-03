Home Nation

Parliamentary panel asks Defence Ministry to ensure foolproof system to evaluate ACRs of employees

The Committee on Petitions, in its report, was referring to the case of D Shivamurti, who held the post of Director (Finance) in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman . (EPS |Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel has recommended the Ministry of Defence to put in place a foolproof and transparent system to evaluate Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of employees.

The Committee on Petitions, in its report, was referring to the case of D Shivamurti, who held the post of Director (Finance) in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Shivamurti had joined the company in February 1991 as Chief Manager (Finance).

He was appointed Director (Finance) in October 2005 for five years.

Shivamurti was not granted an extension "in spite of his being the only eligible candidate for the post of Chairman of the HAL, rather adverse remarks were made in his Annual Confidential Report (ACR)", the panel observed.

It also said that the as per the guidelines, the adverse comments made in ACR should have been communicated to Shivamurti by the HAL administrative authorities.

However, the Ministry of Defence/Public Enterprises Selection Board recommended non-extension of his tenure beyond five years and forwarded the proposal to the Department of Personnel and Training after conducting a joint appraisal.

The Ministry of Defence submitted that normally ACRs are evaluated on yearly basis.

However, if there are any adverse remarks in the ACR, there is a provision of joint appraisal.

"In the case of D Shivamurti, the committee is surprised to find that the ACR evaluation was done at the end of the tenure of his post as Director (Finance) due to which his extension was not considered," the panel said.

Shivamurti's tenure was also not extended and he was relieved from the services of HAL from March 3, 2011, citing adverse joint appraisal against him.

"Since no convincing evidence in support of their averments was given by the Ministry/HAL authorities, the committee has no option but to believe that the entire adverse scenario against Shivamurti, who had successfully completed his tenure of five years, was to curtail the prospects of his selection for the post of Chairman, HAL," the panel said.

The panel said that a well-crafted, universal and transparent procedure should be devised by the Defence Ministry/HAL for considering ACRs or joint appraisals in all cases so that the appraisal mechanism should not be selectively applied as it was invoked in the case of Shivamurti.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that the ministry should initiate concrete measures to devise a foolproof and transparent system to evaluate one's ACR periodically or conduct joint appraisals to avoid recurrence of such cases in future," the panel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Defence Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release