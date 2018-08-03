Home Nation

Plagiarism: Teachers to lose jobs, students their registrations, say new HRD norms

The UGC had approved the regulations in its meeting held in March this year prescribing graded punishment for plagiarism.

Published: 03rd August 2018 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Student researchers found guilty of plagiarism may lose their registration and teachers could lose their jobs as the HRD Ministry approved new regulations on plagiarism drafted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The ministry had notified the UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2018 this week.

The UGC had approved the regulations in its meeting held in March this year prescribing graded punishment for plagiarism.

According to a gazette notification, for students, plagiarism of up to 10 per cent would not invite any penalty while that of between 10 per cent and 40 per cent would mean the students will have to submit a revised research paper within six months.

In case the similarities are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent, students will be debarred from submitting a revised paper for one year.

A student's registration for a programme will be cancelled if the similarities are above 60 per cent.

Teachers whose academic and research papers have similarities ranging from 10 per cent to 40 per cent with other papers will be asked to withdraw the manuscript.

In case the similarities are between 40 per cent and 60 per cent, they will not be allowed to supervise new masters, MPhil, PhD students for two years and will also be denied the right to one annual increment, it said.

In case of repeat plagiarism of over 60 per cent similarity, the faculty members will be suspended, even dismissed.

The new regulations prescribe that if any member of the academic community suspects with appropriate proof that a case of plagiarism has happened in any document, he or she shall report it to the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel (DAIP).

"Upon receipt of such a complaint or allegation the DAIP shall investigate the matter and submit its recommendations to the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel (IAIP) of the Higher Education Institutions (HEI).

"The authorities of HEI can also take suo motu notice of an act of plagiarism and initiate proceedings under these regulations. Similarly, proceedings can also be initiated by the HEI on the basis of findings of an examiner. All such cases will be investigated by the IAIP," the regulations read.

Parliament was yesterday informed by the government that the UGC found three cases of plagiarism in writing PhD thesis, including two involving vice chancellors of different universities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plagiarism UGC DAIP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release