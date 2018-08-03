Home Nation

Ready to take care of my mother: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Opposition leader Ajay Singh tells court

Saroj Singh, wife of late former Union minister Arjun Singh, moved the court in June accusing her sons, Ajay and Abhimanyu Singh, of ill-treating her and evicting her from the family bungalow.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:35 PM

ajay_singh

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh, who was accused by his estranged mother of throwing her out of the family bungalow, has told a court here that she can live with him and he is ready to take care of her.

Saroj Singh, wife of late former Union minister Arjun Singh, moved the court in June accusing her sons, Ajay and Abhimanyu Singh, of ill-treating her and evicting her from Kerwa Koti, which was built by her husband.

"She can live with me at Kerwa Koti or any other bungalow and I am ready to be her caregiver," the Congress leader said in his affidavit submitted to Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Pragyanan yesterday.

She had filed the petition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Ajay Singh had refuted the allegation, stating that his mother had become a pawn in the hands of certain persons and was being misled.

Ajay Singh, one of the most popular Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, is the father of Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh.

Saroj Singh is currently living in Noida, according to her petition.

The magistrate took the affidavit on record and scheduled the next hearing for August 7.

