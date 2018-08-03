Home Nation

Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party camaraderie to be tested in Uttar Pradesh rural civic polls

Going by the buzz in political circles, SP and BSP are contemplating to support a common opposition candidate against the one supported by BJP.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh polls: Indian voters show their identity card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes.

Image for representation. (File photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, led by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is using every chance to test the camaraderie and unity ahead of the battle royale in 2019.

SP-BSP unity will again be tested in the upcoming by-elections to rural local bodies on August 17 in the state. Going by the buzz in political circles, SP and BSP are contemplating to support a common opposition candidate against the one supported by BJP. Senior leaders in both the parties claimed that the final decision in this regard would be made shortly.

Notably, by-polls are due for 170 seats of gram pradhan, 2,978 of gram sabha members, 198 of members, kshetra panchayat and 11 of Zila panchayat members. In fact, elections to rural local bodies are not contested on party symbol and hence parties lend their support to contesting candidates.

Experts said that performance of candidates supported by various political parties in rural areas could be a reflection of their respective clout at the grass root level ahead of Lok Sabha elections due next year. However, the political observers feel that it could pose a big challenge once again for the ruling party as both the SP and BSP have a considerable support base in villages.

BJP, on the other hand, has been making all-out efforts to woo the rural voters through the implementation of various Central government welfare schemes, including Ujjwala (free gas connection), Saubhagya (free electricity connections) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides, the BJP's organisational machinery has been in an overdrive through people contact programmes in the form of Gram Chaupal scheme wherein the grievances of villagers are addressed by the ministers and senior party functionaries then and there.

After their dismal performance in leas Assembly elections, both SP and BSP, once arch-rivals, joined hands against the saffron surge and got fruitful results in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha by-polls. Buoyed by the by-poll success, now both the parties are confabulating to be in an alliance for 2019 general elections to defeat the BJP at the Centre. However, the upcoming rural local body polls will give both the sides an opportunity to test the waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party Lok Sabha elections by-polls SP BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release