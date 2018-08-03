SBI to give unsecured loan of Rs 25,000 crore to NHAI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will get an unsecured loan of Rs 25,000 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) over a period of 10 years with a three-year moratium period.

An MoU would be signed between the two parties on Friday in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

The amount of Rs 25000 crore is the largest ever loan sanctioned to the NHAI in one stroke. “This is also the largest long term unsecured loan sanctioned by SBI at a time to any entity,” a ministry official said.

The NHAI had invited an Expression of Interest from Scheduled Commercial Banks to fund Rs 25000 crore as an unsecured loan. In response, SBI offered to fund the entire requirement of Rs 25000 crore.

“The loan sanctioned by SBI is unsecured. There is no principal repayment liability for initial three years. After three years, the repayment would be done in 14 equal half yearly instalments. The NHAI can repay/ prepay it at any time without any prepayment penalty,” an NHAI official said.