Home Nation

Sohrabuddin 'fake' encounter case: Public prosecutor reprimanded for examining Hindi daily reporter as witness

Judge SJ Sharma directed the superintendent of police (CBI) to present himself before the court in the second-half of the day.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By UNI

MUMBAI: Additional Sessions Judge S J Sharma on Thursday reprimanded special public prosecutor B P Raju for seeking court's nod to examine a journalist Rajesh Toshniwal, who was working for a Hindi daily, as a witness in connection of the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his accomplice Tulsiram Prajapati's alleged 'fake' encounter case.

Judge Sharma said, "Press reporters may write without a base. Will you bring an editor next, is this a comedy, a joke?" To this, Mr Raju told the court that the said reporter had written a report regarding Tulsiram's arrest.

"There is a contention regarding Tulsiram's date of arrest. The prosecution's submission is that he was arrested on November 26, 2005 at Bhilwara and then had been kept in illegal custody for three days and only then shown as arrested on November 29, 2005. However, the defence disputes this and states his arrest was made on November 29, 2005, as has been shown in records," he said.

The Judge warned Mr Raju, "Okay you bring him, but if I find he (the reporter) had written without merit, I will take action (against him), that he has defamed these persons (the accused). Do you want that?" Judge Sharma further asked, "What do you want to prove when the main witnesses are coming? Was he (press reporter) there (at the scene of arrest)?" "This witness is a press reporter," the prosecutor told the Judge,

"There is more (than just the report). They (some of the accused) had declared themselves (about having arrested Tulsiram)," Mr Raju said.

This interaction had taken place between the press reporter and one of the accused in a press conference to announce the encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in 2005, he pointed.

Judge Sharma, still not convinced about the need to examine him, questioned Mr Raju as to who had prepared the list (of witnesses).

He then directed the superintendent of police (CBI) to present himself before the court in the second-half of the day.

The prosecutor agreed to drop the witness. The press reporter is a part of an old list of witnesses.

Reportedly, the Judge had questioned about it earlier, too, why he should be examined? On Wednesday, the prosecutor had sought the court's permission about calling the witnesses from the previous witness list who had not yet been examined.

The Judge had said, "Call all 700 witnesses. You are increasing the volume (of witnesses), making the trial voluminous.Since  the last two months you are torturing me.

The Judge is due to retire in December.

It is to be noted that Judge Sharma had in November 2017 passed an order restraining the media from reporting on the same case.

The Bombay High Court had quashed and set aside this order, observing that the press is the most powerful watchdog of society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Journalist Rajesh Toshniwal Sohrabuddin Sheikh Sohrabuddin fake encounter Sohrabuddin fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release