Two security personnel injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
Published: 03rd August 2018 03:06 PM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:07 PM
SRINAGAR: Two security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town in the south Kashmir district, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer, an official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.