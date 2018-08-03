Two security personnel injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces deployed in Anantnag town in the south Kashmir district, resulting in injuries to one CRPF jawan and a special police officer, an official said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.