Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Lucknow

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, starting Saturday.

According to official sources, Mr Singh would launch the 'Gramin Bank of Aryavart Free Group Personal Accidental Insurance Scheme for borrowers- 2018' on Saturday evening, at the Ganna Sansthan.

On Sunday, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone of three flyovers, to be constructed in the city at Atal Convention Centre Chowk.

He will meet senior party leaders, local BJP leaders and several delegations of traders and others.