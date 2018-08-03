Uttar Pradesh government shifts 15 IPS officers

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has shifted 15 IPS officers including 3 DIG and 2 IG rank officers, official sources on Friday said.

According to the sources, DIG Lucknow Luv Kumar will be now DIG of Agra range, while IG Agra range Raja Srivastava who comes to DGP office as IG public grievances, replaced Mohit Agarwal.

Mohit Agarwal will join as IG range of Allahabad in place of Ramit Sharma, who will be now DIG of Special Investigation Team.

SP (South) in Lucknow, Anurag Vatsa will be SP Sultanpur in place of Amit Verma who will be now SP logistics in Lucknow.

SP East in Kanpur, Anurag Arya will be SP Amethi in place of Kuntal Kishore who will be now SP law and order at DGP office.

SP Rural in Aligarh Yashveer Singh will be the new SP of Gazipur in place of Somen Verma, who will now join as SP crime in Lucknow.

SP Railways in Jhansi, Himanshu Kumar has swapped place with SP Railways in Allahabad Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

ASP Ambedkarnagar, Surendra Kumar will be SP east in Kanpur while ASP in Balia Vikrant Veer will be SP South in Lucknow.

ASP Gonda Mani Lal Pattidar will be SP Rural in Aligarh.