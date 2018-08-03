WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi asks NCPCR to chalk out rehabilitation over reports of child trafficking

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi have asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to chalk out a rehabilitation plan with the Madhya Pradesh government after reports of children caught in the sex trade in the state came to light.

She was responding to a media report which said children were allegedly being pushed into the sex trade in Madhya Pradesh.

Calling it a "heinous crime [which] cannot be tolerated", Gandhi said her ministry has asked NCPCR to chalk out the plan in consultation with the state government.

"This expose is extremely appalling. The Women and Child Development Ministry has sought an immediate report from the Madhya Pradesh government on the incident and has directed the state government to ensure that cases under IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) are booked," Gandhi tweeted.

According to the anti-trafficking bill, victims of trafficking for sex work, beggary, child labour and other purposes will have the legal right to be rehabilitated.