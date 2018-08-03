West Bengal government dissuaded Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi from visiting riot-hit areas during Ram Navami

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was dissuaded by the state government from visiting the riot-hit area in Asansol-Raniganj that had witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami celebrations, the Supreme Court was told today.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the riot victims of Raniganj and Asansol, who had filed a PIL in this regard, to file the rejoinder to the reply filed by the West Bengal government in the case.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the content of the PIL and said even the governor was allegedly asked not to visit the riot-hit areas.

"The respondent state even dissuaded the governor from visiting the injured police officer, citing the reason they would not be able to provide security for his visit as they were stretched thin in manning the riot-hit areas," the plea alleged.

A total of 11 petitioners including Raaj Kumar Goswami, have approached the top court to bring to notice the complete breakdown of the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The plea said while the residents of the state were reeling under violent communal clashes, the state machinery sat back and turned a blind eye to the violence to shield the culprits of one community while they wreaked havoc in the two districts.

The Asansol-Raniganj belt had witnessed clashes between two groups over Ram Navami celebrations, resulting in the death of one person.

Two police officers were also injured in the clashes. The petitioners alleged that although the West Bengal government claimed to have curbed and contained the violence, such assertion was belied by the very fact that the said area was embroiled in violence for over four days.

"Despite calling the police and informing them of the same, the police never arrived on time and even if the police was present it never took any action against the perpetrators.

"Even though section 144, CrPC had been imposed, it was imposed selectively. Members of the ruling party, including the mayor of Asansol, were given complete access to the area but the MP of the district was not allowed to enter his constituency," the plea said.

It said even the National Human Rights Commission had sent a notice to the state government and the police chief over alleged failure of law enforcement agencies "in protecting the liberty and dignity" of the people who became victims of violence in Asansol-Raniganj area during Ram Navami celebrations.