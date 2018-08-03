Home Nation

West Bengal MLA Mahua Moitra returns after assaulting Assam Police constable

Moitra was in the six-member TMC delegation of lawmakers that was sent back to Kolkata by a morning flight from Silchar today.

Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra (Photo | AITC Twitter)

By UNI

GUWAHATI: The West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA, Mahua Moitra, who allegedly assaulted an Assam Police woman constable at Kumbhirgram airport in Silchar in southern Assam yesterday, returned to Kolkata this morning with no formal complaint registered against her so far.

A top Assam Police source said no police complaint has been registered against the legislator.

"We are examing the case. The constables who were assaulted have to take the final call," the source added.

The WB legislator was caught on camera yesterday assaulting a woman constable at the Kumbhirgram airport when she was prevented from leaving the airport lounge.

Two women constables and a Cachar district civil administration employee were injured in the scuffle with Moitra and other members of the TMC delegation, who tried to forcibly leave the airport.

An eight-member TMC delegation comprising a WB Cabinet minister, six MPs and one MLA had flown to Silchar for an on-ground assessment of the situation in Assam post-NRC final draft publication on July 30.

However, they were prevented from leaving the airport as prohibitory orders were in place in Silchar and sent back today after being kept in preventive detention at the airport overnight.

While six members flew to Kolkata, the other two will go to New Delhi later in the day.

