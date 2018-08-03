Home Nation

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi​ wants rehab plan formed for child sex work victims

Maneka Gandhi's reaction comes in response of a report that exposed how minor girls in Madhya Pradesh are becoming victims of flesh trade and sex work on NH 79.

Published: 03rd August 2018

Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi​ (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi on Thursday instructed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to frame rehabilitation plan for children falling prey to sex work in consultation with the Madhya Pradesh government.

"Pushing children into sex work is a heinous crime and just cannot be tolerated. WCD Ministry has also asked NCPCR to chalk out a rehabilitation plan in consultation with the state (MP) government," Gandhi tweeted late evening.

The Minister's reaction comes in response of a report that exposed how minor girls in Madhya Pradesh are becoming victims of flesh trade and sex work on NH 79.

"This expose is extremely appalling. WCD Ministry has sought an immediate report from the Madhya Pradesh government on the incident and has directed the state government to ensure that cases under IPC and POCSO are booked," she added.

Last week, the anti-trafficking bill passed in the Lok Sabha and advocated by Gandhi declares rehabilitation of human trafficking victims a right. The Minister had also stated that the rehabilitation programmes have been framed to assure better social life for the survivors.

Maneka Gandhi​ child sex work

