Youth arrested for kidnapping, killing seven-year-old boy in Thane

The Ambernath police has registered a case under sections 363 and 302 of Indian Penal Code against the alleged accused.

Published: 03rd August 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

THANE: A 20-year-old youth from Ambernath of the district was on Thursday arrested by the city police on the charge of allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy, brutally killing him and dumping his body in the jungle.

The victim Shivam Razak, a resident of Buva Pada, went out of his house on Wednesday evening at around 1900 hours to buy milk and rice from a nearby shop, but did not return till late night.

Then, the family members carried out a search for him and later registered a missing person complaint with the local police station.

The police then launched a search for the boy throughout last night and this morning around 0830 hours, they found the body of the boy in the jungle with his head badly smashed.

The body was sent for postmortem.

Thereafter, police registered a case of murder and initiated a probe.

One person, identified as Arjun Kumar, who was named as the suspect by the family members, was taken into custody and being interrogated.

According to the police, the accused, who was known to the family and used to come to their house, was annoyed as the victim's father used to beat him over his drinking habit.

This led the youth to resort to the extreme step of kidnapping the boy and killing him, sources added.

Further probe into the case is being carried out by the local police.

Thane kidnap case

