Home Nation

Anti-terror operation underway in Jammu and Kashmir, five militants killed

The gunfight in Shopian district, some 60 km from here, erupted when security forces surrounded Kiloora village where a group of heavily-armed militants was hiding.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Four militants were killed as the operation resumed with the first light of the day. (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Four more militants were killed on Saturday morning in a major anti-terror operation in south Kashmir, taking the death toll to five in the battle that began on Friday evening, officials said.

The gunfight in Shopian district, some 60 km from here, erupted when security forces surrounded Kiloora village where a group of heavily-armed militants was hiding.

One of the militants was shot dead in the first hours of the operation that was halted as it grew dark.

Four militants were killed as the operation resumed with the first light of the day, a defence spokesperson said. The identities of the slain militants were not immediately known.

As the news of the death of five militants spread, residents in the village and adjoining areas came out on the streets to protest. Shouting slogans, the protesters threw stones at security forces, triggering clashes.

"The security forces used tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the protesters," a police officer said.

A civilian protester was reportedly injured, however, confirmation on the same is awaited. Authorities  have suspended mobile internet services in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Militants Anti-terror operation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta