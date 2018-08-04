Home Nation

Article 35A: National Conference protests ahead of Supreme Court hearing

On July 29, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah while addressing a public gathering asserted that any attempts made to assault Article 35A would be opposed by the NC.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) leaders staged a protest against interference with Article 35A of the Constitution on Saturday that provides special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing on Article 35A is likely to come up in the Supreme Court on August 6.

In response to Farooq Abdullah, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy had stated that Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution are temporary laws which can be removed without a vote in Parliament.

