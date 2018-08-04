Home Nation

At least 150 files missing from High Courts; number may be higher

The Calcutta High Court is at the top of the list with 106 missing files, as per the data shared by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. | PTI

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 150 files have gone missing from the High Courts of the country in the last 10 years, according to information from the law ministry. 

Worse, sources suspect the actual number may be much higher as the government data does not include statistics of the Madras, Kerala, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. The Madras High Court alone has some 100 missing case files, the sources said.

READ STORY HERE | Kerala High Court has a history of crucial files going missing

The good news is that the Supreme Court and 17 other High Courts have no such cases.

The Calcutta High Court is at the top of the list with 106 missing files, as per the data shared by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday.  

The Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh High Courts have 31 and 12 missing files, respectively. 

The law ministry came out with the information on missing case documents after assessing records of 20 of the total 24 high courts in the country. 

READ | Putting back credibility in judiciary

“The Calcutta High Court is taking steps to digitalise case records so that no case files are lost in the future. Similar steps are being taken by the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh High Courts,” Chaudhary said, adding that the Rajasthan High Court has even passed standing orders to prevent such losses. The minister also informed Parliament that the ministry has initiated digitising all case filesfor their proper and safe preservation to avoid losses of case files and important documents. 

“Digitisation of case records of High Courts across the country has been initiated and is at varying levels of implementation in different High Courts,” Chaudhary said. “The process of digitisation of case records in the Supreme Court is in progress, where 5,65,522 case files of disposed matters and 41,397 case files of live matters have been scanned till date.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
files missing from High courts Calcutta High Court missing court files Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta