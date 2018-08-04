Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape case: Congress accuses BJP, Nitish Kumar of protecting main accused

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said even 20 days after the matter came to light, the prime minister is yet to speak on the "kind of atrocities" and crimes committed against minor girls.

Published: 04th August 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (FIle | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP were protecting Brijesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident.

Referring to Modi and Kumar, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that 'jumla babu' and 'sushasan babu' should tell the country what were they doing when such heinous crimes and rapes were being committed on minor girls at the shelter home.

"It is clear that the BJP- and Nitish Kumar-led governments are jointly protecting accused Brijesh Thakur. Has anyone ever heard that 42 minor girls are raped and atrocities committed to them and still the Prime minister, who talks of 'beti bachao' all the time, does not utter a single word on the incident. The nation has now come to know that Modiji has given the slogan of 'beti bachao' as a threat," he told reporters.

The Congress leader said even 20 days after the matter came to light, the prime minister is yet to speak on the "kind of atrocities" and crimes committed against minor girls.

"The truth is that the nation is ashamed at the way the governments of 'jumla babu' and 'sushasan babu' gave protection to the kind of crimes being committed on minor girls."

"Was all this not happening under the very nose of the government. What was the government doing? What were the Sushasan babu and jumla babu doing? They should answer the nation," he said.

