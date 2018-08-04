'Cattle thief' lynched in Haryana's Palwal; cops refute mob killing

Ritwika Mitra By

PALWAL: A man in his mid-twenties was tied up and beaten to death at Behrola village in Haryana’s Palwal district after an alleged attempt of cattle theft on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is said to have arrived with two accomplices who managed to flee. “Fourteen injuries were found on the man’s body. There were internal injuries as well. The main cause of death is intestinal rupture as per the postmortem report. Visceral samples were dispatched to a forensic lab,” said Suresh Kumar, Additional SHO, Palwal.

Though the family, which claimed was the target of the “cattle thief”, said villagers turned out to lynch the man for “teaching a lesson”, the police refuted that it was a case of mob violence.

Police arrived at least one and a half hours after the first call was made between 4 am and 5 am about the “cattle thief”, the family said. The police, however, maintained that they received the call after 6 am.

“We called up the police at 4 am to inform them that we caught a man cutting a net and trying to steal our cattle. The police arrived after 6.30 am. Meanwhile, we tied him up with a rope and laid him on the ground. We called up villagers who thrashed the man. Initially, we refused to give him water, but relented after a villager insisted,” said Beer Singh’s wife Santra.

Beer Singh and his brother Prakash are named as accused while Ram Kishan arrested, said Waseem Akram, SP, Palwal. The families of four brothers, who live about a kilometre away from the main village, own over two dozen cows and buffaloes.

Ram Kisan’s wife Balyesh claimed the family never wanted to beat the man to death. “So, we had called up the police so that they could come and take the man away.”

Even though the police tried to portray the killing as an isolated incident, villagers said locals reached the spot after the news spread. A few of them claimed they did not go to the spot despite getting calls from the family.

“I got a call late in the night that a man was tied up and was beaten up. I did not go because of politics. The matter would have flared up if I reached there,” said Satya, who claimed to be the village sarpanch. On paper, his daughter-in-law is the Behrola sarpanch.

Meanwhile, the family showed little remorse saying the killing was justified as there were regular cases of cattle theft. "Why should we be punished? A theft would have occurred in our house," said Santosh, the fourth brother's wife. Most villagers were on the same page that “thieves should be thrashed”.