Home Nation

Government trying to snoop on people: Opposition

The Opposition obliquely slammed the Centre on Friday, saying it was trying to snoop on people’s phones in a Big Brother watching you kind of situation.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition obliquely slammed the Centre on Friday, saying it was trying to snoop on people’s phones in a Big Brother watching you kind of situation.

“It appears in my phone too 1800 300 1947. I did not put it there ? Who did ? Big Brother State ? Too SNOOP TO SPY ? WhY ,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

He asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief to get the matter probed.

“This is how this UIDAI appears in my phone book ? I did not put it there? Who did without my consent and why? Big Brother State? @rssharma3 as TRAI Chairperson Plz get this enquired into, why and at whose instance is this happening? Incidentally my mobile is not Aadhar linked,” Tewari tweeted.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP without naming the party. “Now Aadhar helpline number is getting updated in contacts list of Android Phones without any legal approvals from the users. This means some people have reached your phones and your data. This would include the people who assure you that the EVMs are totally safe,” Yadav tweeted.

CPI MP D Raja said: “Issues of right to privacy and biometrics continue to remain unanswered. The government doesn’t have any convincing answer now on this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta