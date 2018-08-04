Government trying to snoop on people: Opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition obliquely slammed the Centre on Friday, saying it was trying to snoop on people’s phones in a Big Brother watching you kind of situation.

“It appears in my phone too 1800 300 1947. I did not put it there ? Who did ? Big Brother State ? Too SNOOP TO SPY ? WhY ,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

He asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief to get the matter probed.

“This is how this UIDAI appears in my phone book ? I did not put it there? Who did without my consent and why? Big Brother State? @rssharma3 as TRAI Chairperson Plz get this enquired into, why and at whose instance is this happening? Incidentally my mobile is not Aadhar linked,” Tewari tweeted.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP without naming the party. “Now Aadhar helpline number is getting updated in contacts list of Android Phones without any legal approvals from the users. This means some people have reached your phones and your data. This would include the people who assure you that the EVMs are totally safe,” Yadav tweeted.

CPI MP D Raja said: “Issues of right to privacy and biometrics continue to remain unanswered. The government doesn’t have any convincing answer now on this.”