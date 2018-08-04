Home Nation

INPT to move Supreme Court seeking NRC in Tripura

As a sovereign country, the government is duty bound to protect it's the rights of the citizens and their welfare, landmass and protect the country from infiltrators.

Published: 04th August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File Photo| PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: The central committee meeting of tribal-based opposition Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) here today decided to move ahead with the demand of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura and if necessary the party will move the Supreme Court to press for it.

INPT General Secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that the meeting has several agendas yet to discuss but it was decided party would go for the mass movement to introduce the proceedings of NRC in Tripura.

"We are very much concerned about the issue of the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura and other bordering states.

The amendment sought to allow religious minority people residing in neighbouring countries will be allowed citizen in India, which is a dangerous proposition to change the demographic profile of the states," Debbarma said.

He, however, pointed out that updating NRC is a mandate for the country after Supreme Court had made the observation to ensure safety and security of the citizens and protection of life and culture of the indigenous population.

Arguing NRC for Tripura, Debbarma said infiltration of Bangladeshi in the state is a common phenomenon and with the help of the administration thousands of foreigners managed their documents, which is also needed to be enquired properly.

As a sovereign country, the government is duty bound to protect it's the rights of the citizens and their welfare, landmass and protect the country from infiltrators.

The presence of Bangladeshi citizens is everywhere in India, which pose a threat to the country's security.

"Not only the northeastern states, illegal migrants from Bangladeshi have been creating the problem for the citizens of India in cities of West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai and south India but the issue has been ignored for past many years, he said.

However, General Secretary of IPFT, the ally of the government and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia said that IPFT has also supported NRC and said it is a very valid demand for all the states of northeast because infiltration from Bangladesh is ceaseless and these people are master land-grabbers who remain quiet till their numbers are below 10 per cent but once they cross the number they start creating disturbances for local and indigenous people.

"We are supporting the demand of NRC. Even in our manifesto, we have included the point of NRC as it is very much important to identify the illegal intruders from neighbouring countries," Jamatia said, adding that till 1951 tribal were majority in Tripura but today they reduced to the minority and the indigenous life, culture and tradition have been threatened due to infiltration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRC INPT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta