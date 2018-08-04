INPT to move Supreme Court seeking NRC in Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: The central committee meeting of tribal-based opposition Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) here today decided to move ahead with the demand of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Tripura and if necessary the party will move the Supreme Court to press for it.

INPT General Secretary Jagadish Debbarma said that the meeting has several agendas yet to discuss but it was decided party would go for the mass movement to introduce the proceedings of NRC in Tripura.

"We are very much concerned about the issue of the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura and other bordering states.

The amendment sought to allow religious minority people residing in neighbouring countries will be allowed citizen in India, which is a dangerous proposition to change the demographic profile of the states," Debbarma said.

He, however, pointed out that updating NRC is a mandate for the country after Supreme Court had made the observation to ensure safety and security of the citizens and protection of life and culture of the indigenous population.

Arguing NRC for Tripura, Debbarma said infiltration of Bangladeshi in the state is a common phenomenon and with the help of the administration thousands of foreigners managed their documents, which is also needed to be enquired properly.

As a sovereign country, the government is duty bound to protect it's the rights of the citizens and their welfare, landmass and protect the country from infiltrators.

The presence of Bangladeshi citizens is everywhere in India, which pose a threat to the country's security.

"Not only the northeastern states, illegal migrants from Bangladeshi have been creating the problem for the citizens of India in cities of West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai and south India but the issue has been ignored for past many years, he said.

However, General Secretary of IPFT, the ally of the government and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia said that IPFT has also supported NRC and said it is a very valid demand for all the states of northeast because infiltration from Bangladesh is ceaseless and these people are master land-grabbers who remain quiet till their numbers are below 10 per cent but once they cross the number they start creating disturbances for local and indigenous people.

"We are supporting the demand of NRC. Even in our manifesto, we have included the point of NRC as it is very much important to identify the illegal intruders from neighbouring countries," Jamatia said, adding that till 1951 tribal were majority in Tripura but today they reduced to the minority and the indigenous life, culture and tradition have been threatened due to infiltration.