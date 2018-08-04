Home Nation

Intruder rams car into National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's Jammu home, shot dead

The incident took place at Bhatindi this morning when the man, hailing from Mendhar in Poonch district, drove at a high speed and banged his car against the main gate, police said.

Published: 04th August 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Latest visuals from the Jammu house of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's Jammu home, where a man forcibly drove into and was shot at. | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: In a serious security breach, a man forcibly drove into the residence here of former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar, both Z-plus protectees, and ransacked the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel guarding the premises, police said.

Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member from the Srinagar constituency, was away in the national capital for the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The incident happened this morning at Bhatindi in the outskirts of the Jammu city when the person rammed his XUV into the front gate of the former Chief Minister's house and continued to drive recklessly and reached the inner garden, according to witnesses.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said a case has been registered and an enquiry is being conducted into the breach of security.

Police said the intruder has been identified as Murad Ali Shah, whose father runs a gun shop at Bantalab in Jammu.

The family hails from the border area of Mendhar and was settled in Jammu city for some years.

Giving details, the witnesses said that after ramming his car against the iron gate, the intruder continued to drive within the compound till he reached the house where Abdullah and his son Omar stay.

He stopped at the inner lawns, supposed to be highly secured, and got down from the vehicle and entered into the main lobby where he ransacked the glass table and pictures hanging from the walls and started climbing the stairs leading to the bedroom, police said.

By this time, CRPF personnel guarding the residence of the National Conference leaders got into action and challenged the intruder who continued ransacking everything that came his way.

He was finally shot dead, police said, adding a case has been registered and efforts were on to trace his father.

