Home Nation

Lok Sabha: Two Private Member's Bills for loan waiver and remunerative prices introduced

These bills vetted by 21 political parties would mitigate the hardships of the farmers considerable if passed.

Published: 04th August 2018 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Parliament. (File | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti on Friday introduced two Private Member's Bills in Lok Sabha seeking a loan waiver for farmers across the country and a guaranteed remunerative prices for agricultural commodities.

Shetti is part of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSS)-- an umbrella body representing over 200 organisations in the country.

These bills vetted by 21 political parties would mitigate the hardships of the farmers considerable if passed, Shetti said in a statement.

"The country is going through severe agrarian crisis. The farmers cannot recover their input costs and their debt is increasing with every passing crop. When the farmers agitate for their rights, they are silenced with bullets," he said. The AIKSCC said the demands of loan waiver and remunerative prices were closely interconnected.

"If the issue of remunerative prices alone is tackled without providing relief from indebtedness, the increased return will only go to pay back increasing loans," it said.

"On other hand, if only loan waiver are provided without addressing the issue of remunerative prices, farmers will again, be pushed backed into the debt trap. Therefore, AIKSCC seeks the fulfillment of both demands at the same time."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta