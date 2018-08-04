Lok Sabha: Two Private Member's Bills for loan waiver and remunerative prices introduced

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti on Friday introduced two Private Member's Bills in Lok Sabha seeking a loan waiver for farmers across the country and a guaranteed remunerative prices for agricultural commodities.

Shetti is part of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSS)-- an umbrella body representing over 200 organisations in the country.

These bills vetted by 21 political parties would mitigate the hardships of the farmers considerable if passed, Shetti said in a statement.

"The country is going through severe agrarian crisis. The farmers cannot recover their input costs and their debt is increasing with every passing crop. When the farmers agitate for their rights, they are silenced with bullets," he said. The AIKSCC said the demands of loan waiver and remunerative prices were closely interconnected.

"If the issue of remunerative prices alone is tackled without providing relief from indebtedness, the increased return will only go to pay back increasing loans," it said.

"On other hand, if only loan waiver are provided without addressing the issue of remunerative prices, farmers will again, be pushed backed into the debt trap. Therefore, AIKSCC seeks the fulfillment of both demands at the same time."