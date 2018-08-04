Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case: Key accused Brajesh Thakur to lose arms licences

Thakur along with nine others were arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the Bihar shelter home rapes case.

Published: 04th August 2018

An eyewitness shows the spot where a girl was allegedly beaten and killed by a staff member at a state-funded shelter home, in Muzaffarpur district. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: The arms licences of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, will be suspended soon, a top official said.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail said that a notification to suspend the arms licences of Thakur has been issued.

"The district administration will cancel his arms licences soon," he said.

According to an official of the district administration, Brajesh Thakur was issued arms licences years ago. There was a rifle and a pistol in his name.

Thakur along with nine others were arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the Bihar shelter home rapes case.

Police in Muzaffarpur have also filed a charge sheet against him and others in the case.

Bihar Health Department has issued directions to the State Aids Control Society (BSACS) to terminate the services of Thakur's NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti that was managing the shelter home where the rapes allegedly occurred.

The social welfare department blacklisted the NGO after Thakur was named the prime accused in the case, a health department official said.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

