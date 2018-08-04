Home Nation

Narendra Modi government will implement NRC: Amit Shah

Amit Shah criticized Congress for opposing implementation of NRC and asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clear the stand of Congress party on the issue.

Published: 04th August 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during a public meeting to start 'Suraj Gaurav Yatra' at Rajasamand on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJSAMAND: Narendra Modi government in center will implement the draft of NRC (national register for citizens) in the country. National President of BJP Amit Shah announced this at a public rally in Rajsamand district where he had come to flag off the "Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra "of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

"The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken the work of Nation building in our hands, its the order of Supreme Court of India and we will implement the order of the Supreme Court in full stop and comma and identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the country I promise to the people of India."

Amit Shah criticized Congress for opposing implementation of NRC and asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to clear the stand of Congress party on the issue of NRC, whether the illegal Bangladeshi migrants should be allowed to stay here or not ?" The Narendra Modi government in center doesn't work for vote bank politics but Congress is opposing because they are just bothered about vote bank politics " alleged Shah.

Shah said that when Congress President Rahul Gandhi comes to Rajasthan on 15 July for election campaign than people here must ask him the stand of Congress party on this crucial issue. He asked the people who had come to attend the rally that whether the illegal Bangladeshi migrants should be thrown out from the country or not.

