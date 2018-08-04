Home Nation

NRC row: Trinamool Congress MLA Mahua Moitra files complaint against Assam CM

A delegation of TMC party was arrested under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was made to halt the night at a guest house near the Silchar Airport on August 2.

Published: 04th August 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from West Bengal's Karimpur, Mahua Moitra on Friday filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in connection with the incident where the party leaders were detained at Silchar Airport on August 2.

Other TMC leaders Mamata Thakur and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have also filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister in this regard.

A delegation of TMC party was arrested under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and was made to halt the night at a guest house near the airport.

The delegation claimed that they were allegedly manhandled and physically assaulted by the authorities at the airport.

The delegation-- comprising MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Thakur, minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra-- was scheduled to visit Silchar on the issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft.

Earlier on Thursday, Moitra allegedly assaulted a lady constable, who restrained her at the Silchar airport.

In a video accessed by ANI, Moitra was seen physically assaulting a female constable, even as the latter pleaded the lawmaker with folded hands to calm down. The video also showed some of the other party workers sitting on the conveyor belt in the airport as a mark of protest against the NRC draft.

The draft list left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. The first draft was published on December 31, 2017, and names of 1.9 crores of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.

The NRC draft features the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before March 25, 1971.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra Sarbananda Sonowal Assam NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta