Over a dozen injured in clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Over a dozen people were injured when security forces fired pellets, burst teargas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian, where five militants were killed in an encounter since Friday night.

However, a police spokesman clarified this afternoon that a civilian youth, who was declared dead, is alive.

Earlier, he had said that a civilian was killed in the exchange of fire between militants and security forces.

Official sources said immediately after security forces resumed operation on Saturday morning with the first light against the militants, holed up in a house at village Kiloora in Shopian, people, mostly youth, hit the streets and tried to move towards the area where encounter was going on.

A large number of security forces deployed to prevent any protests immediately swung into action and chased away the demonstrators.

However, when it had no impact, security forces burst teargas shells and later opened fire and also fired pellets to disperse the demonstrators, who were pelting stones and bricks.

Over a dozen people were injured who were rushed to the hospital. However, five of the injured have been referred to Srinagar, official sources said adding one the injured had received bullet injury in his shoulder.

The authorities have already suspended mobile internet service in Shopian, where a shut down was observed today.