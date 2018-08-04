Home Nation

Over a dozen injured in clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

A large number of security forces deployed to prevent any protests immediately swung into action and chased away the demonstrators.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Over a dozen people were injured when security forces fired pellets, burst teargas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators who were trying to disrupt the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Shopian, where five militants were killed in an encounter since Friday night.

However, a police spokesman clarified this afternoon that a civilian youth, who was declared dead, is alive.

Earlier, he had said that a civilian was killed in the exchange of fire between militants and security forces.

Official sources said immediately after security forces resumed operation on Saturday morning with the first light against the militants, holed up in a house at village Kiloora in Shopian, people, mostly youth, hit the streets and tried to move towards the area where encounter was going on.

A large number of security forces deployed to prevent any protests immediately swung into action and chased away the demonstrators.

However, when it had no impact, security forces burst teargas shells and later opened fire and also fired pellets to disperse the demonstrators, who were pelting stones and bricks.

Over a dozen people were injured who were rushed to the hospital. However, five of the injured have been referred to Srinagar, official sources said adding one the injured had received bullet injury in his shoulder.

The authorities have already suspended mobile internet service in Shopian, where a shut down was observed today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir clashes security forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta