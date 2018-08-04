Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Farmers to learn scientific farming in Israel

The Jharkhand government will send 26 farmers to Israel where they will learn modern farm techniques to grow crops with limited water. The farmers, one from each of the 26 districts, will be accompanied by officials of the agriculture department. Israel is known for its agricultural success despite adverse land and climate conditions. After the end of their six-day trip, these farmers will be ‘master trainers’ who will share the experiences to others in their districts. During their stay in Israel, the farmers will be given information about drip and sprinkler irrigation systems and will get see its use in farms. The team will leave on August 5.

No dowry for newly-appointed ASIs

Ahead of their training from August 7, a batch of 2,645 trainee Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) will submit affidavits whereby they will pledge against dowry. As per the order issued by DIG, Personnel, Sangeeta Kumari, such an affidavit is mandatory for every trainee ASI before the training programme begins at all three training centers in Jharkhand. Other than the usual police training, these new trainee ASIs will learn about human resource and time management, leadership, and communication skills.

Relocation of villages for tiger conservation

In a bid to ensure undisturbed breeding space for tigers, the people from Kujrum and Latu villages under the Palamu Tiger Reserve will be relocated soon. Eight villages are to be relocated on voluntary basis. According to senior forest officials, the process has already been started and a draft for the same will be sent for approval to the Cabinet. “The objective is to provide inviolate area to tigers for breeding and provide them undisturbed space for increasing their population,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) LR Singh. The tiger reserve spans across Palamu and Latehar districts.

Self-teaching Braille device for blind school

In a first, 24 students of Rajkiyakrit Netrahin Madhya Vidyalaya at Harmu in Ranchi will now learn braille from Annie - the Braille self-learning literacy device developed by Bangalore-based start-up Thinkerbell Labs. Annie is designed to help students learn both Hindi and English Braille through voice command which assists visually impaired students in learning Braille on their own through reading, writing, and typing in either of the two languages. Annie, a voice coordinated device, eliminates the need of a teacher’s physical presence. As of now, 20 such devices have been provided to the Rajkiyakrit Netrahin Madhya Vidyalaya in Ranchi.