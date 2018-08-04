Home Nation

RJD, several opposition parties join protest march over Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes

Prominent leaders who joined the protest included CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

Published: 04th August 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

bihar_shelter_home_rape

Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Janata Dal and several other opposition parties staged a protest here today, voicing their anguish over the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi has been targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape incident at the shelter home in Muzzafarpur.

The Bihar government has handed over the case to the CBI.

Various speakers at the protest demanded stringent punishment against those involved in the heinous crime.

