Home Nation

Supreme Court asks Attorney General to frame holistic guidelines on live streaming of court proceedings

The Centre had said that video recording and live streaming of judicial proceedings can be undertaken on a trial basis in constitutional matters being heard by the chief justice of India's court.

Published: 04th August 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today asked the attorney general to frame "holistic" guidelines for its perusal and approval on video recording and live streaming of court proceedings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also asked the parties - including senior advocate Indira Jaising, who has filed the PIL seeking video recording of proceedings in important constitutional matters - to provide their suggestions to AG K K Venugopal.

The bench, comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said the top law officer would collate the suggestions and prepare holistic guidelines for perusal and approval of the court.

Venugopal said the guidelines would be also sent to the government for its perusal and inputs.

For this, he sought two weeks time from the court.

The bench has now fixed the matter for hearing on August 17.

The Centre had said that video recording and live streaming of judicial proceedings can be undertaken on a trial basis in constitutional matters being heard by the chief justice of India's court.

The bench was also told by Venugopal, whose assistance was sought by the court, that a pilot project for live streaming and video recording of judicial proceedings can be undertaken on an experimental basis.

Jaising, in her plea, has sought live streaming of matters of constitutional and national importance.

She said citizens have the right to information and matters of constitutional and national importance can be live streamed.

In western countries, she said, this system was in place and live streaming of court proceedings, including that of the International Court of Justice, are available on YouTube.

If live streaming of the top court's proceedings is not possible, then video recording should be allowed, she said.

According to her, live streaming of Supreme Court cases of constitutional and national importance, having an impact on public at large, will empower and provide access to citizens who cannot personally come to the court due to socio-economic constraints A petition, filed by a law student, has also sought a direction for setting up live streaming rooms within the apex court premises and granting access to legal interns.

The plea, filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a student of National Law University in Jodhpur, has asked for requisite guidelines to facilitate interns to witness proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta