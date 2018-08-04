Home Nation

Women's representation in newsrooms has gone up but gender disparity still prevalent: Panel

Conversations ranged from a unanimous voicing of the repeated and unwelcome emphasis on a woman's marital status to need to rethink policies and benefits extended to women.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Several issues surrounding gender equality in Indian newsrooms were discussed at a session titled "Women Editors: Always the Bridesmaid," at an ongoing two-day international media forum here.

The panel for the session at The Media Rumble, organised by Newslaundry and Teamwork Arts comprised Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor at CNBC-TV18; Durga Raghunath, CEO (Digital) of The Indian Express; senior political journalist and presently Consulting Editor at The Indian Express Coomi Kapoor; and Maria A. Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler and formerly CNN's bureau chief in Manila.

Conversations ranged from a unanimous voicing of the repeated and unwelcome emphasis on a woman's marital status, the need to rethink policies and benefits extended to women, as well as parties in compensation to male and female employees to which both Shereen and Maria observed the need for women to realise their worth and negotiate with the same tenacity that men do.

Coomi Kapoor, whose book "The Emergency: A Personal History" created quite some buzz in 2015, however, highlighted how women's representation in newsrooms has gone up since the 1970s.

She reminded the audience that during those days the only women one would see in newsrooms were the secretaries.

The panel further discussed the blatant gender disparity still prevalent in the country's vast language media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women in Media gender disparity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta