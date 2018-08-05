Abducted 13-year-old boy found begging in UP; accused held 

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 13-year-old boy was found begging on the streets, 12 days after he went missing, from the district headquarters area, police said today.

Zishan Ali, who works as a labourer, yesterday found his son Shoaib, who was missing since the last 12 days, begging on streets, they said.

The boy alleged that Mannu, the accused, had abducted him when he was out of his house and forced him to beg, the police said.

On the basis of Shoaib's complaint, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, the police added.