Article 35-A: Complete shutdown in Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended

The complete protest shutdown in the Valley was called to support Article 35A that gives special powers to the state legislature.

Published: 05th August 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of police personnel stand guard in Srinagarduring a shutdown called by separatists. (File| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Life in Kashmir today came to a standstill due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said.

Shops and business establishments were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike -- today and tomorrow -- as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35-A tomorrow.

The state government has filed an application before the Registrar of the Supreme Court, informing that it is going to seek adjournment of the hearing of the petition in view of the "ongoing preparations for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body and municipal elections in the state".

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.

Authorities on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley for two days due to a separatist-called protest shutdown.

According to the police, no pilgrim was allowed to move from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here.

Special check-posts have been set up in Udhampur and Ramban to ensure that the movement of pilgrims does not take place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway which passes through these two districts.

However, pilgrims camped at the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in the Valley will continue to perform the Yatra, officials said.

Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.

(With inputs from Agencies)

